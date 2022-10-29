Maha: Shops gutted in fire in Nalasopara in Palghar; no one hurt

Six shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which took place at 7:45 pm and was doused an hour later, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official said.

''Some of the shops were selling firecrackers. Two fire engines were deployed in the dousing operation. The cause of the fire is being probed,'' he said.

