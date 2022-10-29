MP: Toll in fuel tanker fire in Khargone reaches seven as five die in hospital

The toll in the fuel tanker fire in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh earlier this week reached seven after five people succumbed to injuries on Saturday, an official said.

A fuel tanker had caught fire after it overturned near a village, some 126 kilometres from here, on Wednesday morning, killing a woman on the spot while one person had died the next day in hospital.

''Five persons, identified as Anil (25), Kanya (35) Muneem ((20), Natthu (40) and Heeralal (25) who sustained 63 to 80 per cent burn injuries, died on Saturday. Eleven others are undergoing treatment,'' Dr Pramendra Singh Thakur, superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH), said.

Rangu Bai (19) had died on the spot and Meera had succumbed to injuries in MYH on Thursday.

The tanker exploded when people were collecting fuel, officials had said.

The tanker driver, who had fled from the scene, has been arrested, police said.

