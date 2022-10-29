Left Menu

J&K: Woman killed after car plunges into river near Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:01 IST
A woman was killed and another sustained injuries when their car skidded off the road and fell into Chenab river in Doda district here on Saturday, officials said.

According to reports, Salma Bano (27) lost control of the car while reversing, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda Abdul Qayoom said.

''Both were shifted to GMC hospital in Doda, where doctors declared one of them as brought dead,'' the SSP added.

Reportedly, the women fell out of the vehicle as it rolled down and plunged into the river.

The other woman has been identified as Sumaira Begum (35), they said.

