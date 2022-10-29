Maha police recruitment drive advertisement process postponed

The process to publish advertisements for a Maharashtra police constabulary recruitment drive to fill vacant posts was postponed till further orders on Saturday for administrative reasons, an official said.

The postponement order, which was issued during the day by Director General of Police (Training and Special Squads), could delay the recruitment drive by a few days, he added.

As per the order, the process of publication of advertisement for police constabulary recruitment for 2021 is being suspended till further orders. The police recruitment advertisement was scheduled to be published on November 1, he said. New dates of publishing of the advertisement, which will give aspirants an idea of vacancies, eligibility etc, will be informed soon, he added.

