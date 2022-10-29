Left Menu

MP: Toll in fuel tanker fire in Khargone district reaches seven as five die in hospital

The tanker exploded when people were collecting spilt fuel, officials had said.Anil 25, Kanya 35, Muneem 20, Natthu 40 and Heeralal 25 who had sustained 63 to 80 per cent burn injuries died today.

The toll in the fuel tanker fire incident in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh rose to seven on Saturday after five more people succumbed to injuries, a senior official said.

A fuel tanker had caught fire on Wednesday morning after it overturned near a village in Khargone district, 126 kilometres from here, killing a woman on the spot. Another person died in the hospital the next day. The tanker exploded when people were collecting spilt fuel, officials had said.

''Anil (25), Kanya (35), Muneem (20), Natthu (40) and Heeralal (25) who had sustained 63 to 80 per cent burn injuries died today. Eleven others are undergoing treatment,'' said Dr Pramendra Singh Thakur, superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital here.

Rangu Bai (19) had died on the spot and Meera had succumbed to injuries in MYH on Thursday.

The tanker driver, who had fled from the scene, has been arrested, police said.

