EU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-10-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 14:27 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of a U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis. "Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

"The EU urges Russia to (reverse) its decision." In a move that provoked international outrage, Moscow on Saturday said it was suspending participation in the Black Sea deal, which has sought to avert famine and tame inflation, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

