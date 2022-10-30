NTPC's profit dips 7.4 pc in second quarter

State-run power giant NTPC posted a 7.4 per cent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 3,417.67 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against Rs 3,977.77 crore in the year-ago period. Fuel and finance costs had impacted the New Delhi-headquartered company's performance during the quarter. Revenue from operations for the reviewed quarter stood at Rs 4,4175 crore from Rs 32,403.58 crore in the year-ago period, a jump of 36.3 per cent over the previous year, according to the company's statement shared with exchanges on Saturday evening.

The percentage of revenue was posted at 62 per cent in the reviewed quarter, against 55 per cent in the year-ago period. The company's performance was hit by 6.2 per cent rise in fuel costs during the quarter. The finance costs went up to Rs 2,737.09 crore in the reviewed quarter from Rs 1,943.62 crore in the year-ago period. This also impacted the company's consolidated performance.

Recently, India's largest power producer NTPC said it recorded an output of 203.5 BU from April to September 2022 period, registering an increase of 15.1 per cent when compared with 176.8 BU recorded in the corresponding period of the last year, as per data released by the ministry of power. The high generation growth indicated improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, the ministry said in a statement.

NTPC Rihand (3000 MW) in Uttar Pradesh was the top-performing thermal power plant with 90.22 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to September 2022, according to the statement from the ministry of power. Overall plant load factor of NTPC coal stations was 76.3 per cent from April to September 2022, a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in operation and maintenance of the power plants, the ministry said. India's largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC is the first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). (ANI)

