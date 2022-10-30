Left Menu

Mangaluru Airport enables unidirectional flow of traffic

The Mangaluru International Airport MIA has enabled the unidirectional flow of traffic for the departures of passengers on the ground floor.This arrangement has created a seamless movement of traffic for both arrivals lower ground floor and departures ground floor on different levels, a release from MIA said here Sunday.Under the new arrangement, all vehicles coming to drop departing passengers, shall exit via the ramp after dropping them either at the designated drop off zone 1 or 2.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-10-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 15:05 IST
The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has enabled the unidirectional flow of traffic for the departures of passengers on the ground floor.

This arrangement has created a seamless movement of traffic for both arrivals (lower ground floor) and departures (ground floor) on different levels, a release from MIA said here Sunday.

Under the new arrangement, all vehicles coming to drop departing passengers, shall exit via the ramp after dropping them either at the designated drop off zone 1 or 2. After leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor, the vehicles may exit either to the city or towards the parking lot.

Till now, the airport had just one designated drop zone just prior to the departure gate from where the vehicles returned.

A zebra crossing near the departure gate facilitates departing passengers and their kin, who come up from parking into the terminal via the escalator on the lower ground floor. Traffic marshals with LED batons have been positioned to ensure their safe entry and exit from the terminal.

A separate trolley staging area has also been arranged near drop off zone 2 to facilitate passenger and this complements a similar arrangement at the current drop off.

The unidirectional traffic flow will enable seamless movement of vehicles on both lower ground and ground floors which only enhances the overall passenger experience, the release said.

