Left Menu

Army's first inter-service paragliding X-country championship begins in Bir Billing

The first Inter services paragliding X-country championship begin with a colourful opening ceremony at the mountainous belt of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh.Commenced on Saturday, the Championship, a first of its kind, is being conducted from October 29 to November 01, under the aegis of army adventure wing AAW, defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said on Sunday.The days activities saw around 15 paragliding pilots from the Indian Army and Navy taking off from Billing and landing at Bir located approximately 13 to 14 kilometers, in a display of their ability of navigating X-country in air.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 17:10 IST
Army's first inter-service paragliding X-country championship begins in Bir Billing
  • Country:
  • India

The first Inter services paragliding X-country championship begin with a colourful opening ceremony at the mountainous belt of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh.

Commenced on Saturday, the Championship, a first of its kind, is being conducted from October 29 to November 01, under the aegis of army adventure wing (AAW), defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said on Sunday.

The day's activities saw around 15 paragliding pilots from the Indian Army and Navy taking off from Billing and landing at Bir located approximately 13 to 14 kilometers, in a display of their ability of navigating X-country in air. ''Paragliding is primarily a recreational and competitive adventure sport. The ability of the paragliding flight to last many hours and cover large distance is, what is of great importance to the Armed Forces, as it will facilitate aerial insertions behind enemy lines,'' Anand said. The opening ceremony was presided over by Brigadier AK Singh, who welcomed the paragliding pilots from the services and expressed confidence that such an event will not only augment the efforts by the Army to provide an international level arena to the paragliding pilots to hone and showcase their flying skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022