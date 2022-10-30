Left Menu

Minibus catches fire in J-K's Rajouri, passengers safely evacuated

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:24 IST
Passengers of a minibus had a narrow escape after it caught fire in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The minibus, which was on its way from Jammu to Rajouri, suddenly caught fire on the Jammu-Poonch highway near the Kappa Galla area, they said.

The officials said the driver of the minibus, Chamam Lal, swiftly stopped the vehicle and facilitated evacuation of all passengers.

The fire engulfed the bus, causing extensive damage. Due to the incident, traffic on the highway was disrupted for an hour, they said.

