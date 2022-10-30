Left Menu

Indian company compensates family of deceased Nepalese boy: Officials

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-10-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 20:03 IST
An Indian construction company has paid Rs 1.6 million Nepalese rupees in compensation to the family of a Nepalese boy who died in the course of a road construction on the Indian side of the border, a senior Nepalese official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday at Dumling village of Darchula district when an eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a stone hurled from a blast triggered in the course of constructing the road on the Indian side, the official said.

The victim along with his father, mother, brother and sister was walking on the banks of the Mahakali River opposite to the construction site in the Nepali territory when the incident took place.

The victim’s father said that his daughter Sarina was also injured and she is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, a diplomatic note was sent by Nepal to the Indian government.

On Saturday evening, the private Indian construction firm apologised for the incident and made compensation of Rs 1.6 million (approximately 10 lakh INR) to the family of the deceased, the official said.

He said that an agreement to this effect was reached among the Indian Garg & Garg Company, the Indian administration, members of the victim's family and local representatives on the Nepal side, he said.

“A representative from the construction company handed over the money to the victim’s family on Saturday,” Dirgharaj Upadhyaya, another officer holding the position of Chief District Officer, told PTI over phone. He said that the family was satisfied with the compensation.

Upadhyaya said that the local administration of both sides should coordinate with each other before conducting an explosion at international borders.

