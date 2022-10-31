Vijayawada to Sharjah direct flight from Monday, says Machilipatnam MP Bala Showri

A direct flight to Sharjah from Vijayawada will be start from Monday, said Machilipatnam MP and Airport Advisory Committee Chairman V. Bala Showri.

According to him, the flight will operate twice in a week -- Monday and Saturday. Also every Saturday a flight to Muscat and every a flight to Kuwait will also operate from the Vijayawada Airport, Showri added.

