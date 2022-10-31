Left Menu

Vijayawada to Sharjah direct flight from Monday, says Machilipatnam MP Bala Showri

A direct flight to Sharjah from Vijayawada will be start from Monday, said Machilipatnam MP and Airport Advisory Committee Chairman V. Bala Showri.According to him, the flight will operate twice in a week -- Monday and Saturday. Also every Saturday a flight to Muscat and every a flight to Kuwait will also operate from the Vijayawada Airport, Showri added.

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 31-10-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 00:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
