China, Hong Kong stocks brush off weak PMI data, buoyed by bargain hunting
Stocks in China were trading flat on Monday, while those in Hong Kong rose, as gains in technology shares offset a slump in property players at the end of a volatile month. ** With foreign investors dumping China assets amid concerns over Beijing's policy directions, there are signs mainland investors are bargain hunting, pointing to increasingly divergent outlooks.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index edged 0.2% lower by the lunch break, to 3535.93 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat at 2914.95 points. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.9% to 14,995.01 points, and is on track to lose roughly 13% for the month.
** China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, weighed by softening global demand and strict domestic COVID-19 curbs, which hit production, travel and shipping in the world's second-largest economy, data showed on Monday. ** Gloomy economic outlook hit China's energy, financials and property stocks, but a jump in tech and defence stocks helped steady the benchmark index.
** Shanghai's STAR Market gained 2.4% as market making was launched on the Nasdaq-style, tech-focused board on Monday. ** China's defence stocks rose more than 2%, flirting with two-month highs as investors bet on a sector poised to benefit from Bejing's focus on national security amid rising geopolitical tensions.
** "While the Hang Seng can see further downside, this is a time when excessive pessimism doesn't help anyone and starts to disagree with our contrarian-self," wrote Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group.
