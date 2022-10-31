Left Menu

Iran's Guards seize vessel carrying 11 mln litres of smuggled fuel in Gulf - SNN

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 11:14 IST
Representative image
Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million litres of smuggled fuel in the Gulf on Monday, according to the Student News Network's Telegram channel.

The captain and crew of the foreign oil tanker are in custody to complete the investigation process and legal proceedings.

Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

