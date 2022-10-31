Left Menu

Fire breaks out at tent house in Bhopal; no casualty

Someone might have ignited the cracker which fell on the tent house, he said.The fire broke out around 7 am and was doused after some time, Chouhan said. The official denied the tent house had come up illegally in the densely populated area.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-10-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:45 IST
Fire breaks out at tent house in Bhopal; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a tent house in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Monday morning, police said.

No one was injured in the fire, police inspector S S Chouhan told PTI, adding that the blaze was possibly caused by a burning firecracker which fell on the tent house located in Awadhpuri area.

A large number of people were celebrating the Chhath festival close to the spot. Someone might have ignited the cracker which fell on the tent house, he said.

The fire broke out around 7 am and was doused after some time, Chouhan said. The official denied the tent house had come up illegally in the densely populated area. The human settlement is 50 to 100 metres from the spot, he added.

The tent house owner is estimated to have suffered a loss of items worth about Rs 5 lakh, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022