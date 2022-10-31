Fire breaks out at tent house in Bhopal; no casualty
Someone might have ignited the cracker which fell on the tent house, he said.The fire broke out around 7 am and was doused after some time, Chouhan said. The official denied the tent house had come up illegally in the densely populated area.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a tent house in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Monday morning, police said.
No one was injured in the fire, police inspector S S Chouhan told PTI, adding that the blaze was possibly caused by a burning firecracker which fell on the tent house located in Awadhpuri area.
A large number of people were celebrating the Chhath festival close to the spot. Someone might have ignited the cracker which fell on the tent house, he said.
The fire broke out around 7 am and was doused after some time, Chouhan said. The official denied the tent house had come up illegally in the densely populated area. The human settlement is 50 to 100 metres from the spot, he added.
The tent house owner is estimated to have suffered a loss of items worth about Rs 5 lakh, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya
- Awadhpuri
- Chouhan
- S S Chouhan
ALSO READ
Lights, camera, action! Films, OTT projects, TV shows make beeline for Madhya Pradesh
"Medical education in Hindi, a major change..." Madhya Pradesh Minister
Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for MBBS students.
Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh; hails PM Modi for speaking in Hindi on international platforms
Another Love Jihad case in Madhya Pradesh, man arrested for allegedly raping woman