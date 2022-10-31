Aeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow, starting Nov 2

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Monday said it is set to launch its flight services to Goa from Moscow, starting November 2.

The airline currently operates its air services on the Moscow-Delhi-Moscow route twice-a-week with an Airbus A330 aircraft.

Aeroflot will fly its Airbus A330 aircraft every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from Moscow to Goa, offering 268 seats in the business class and 28 in the economy, the statement said.

Besides, the new services will also offer a weekly cargo capacity of 30 tons from India for Russia and the CIS countries, it added.

''Goa is a popular tourist destination among Russians. We are starting our three-times-a-week flights on the Moscow-Goa-Moscow route. It marks the expansion of our Indian services in response to customer demand,'' said Korolev Oleg K, head of cargo at Aeroflot.

Goa-Moscow route is another high-demand route between India and Russia. These flights will boost the recovering tourist market in both countries, said Delmos Aviation, which manages the cargo sales and bookings for Aeroflot in India.

Tourists from Russia make up the majority of visitors to Goa. With tourist season just around the corner, India is looking forward to welcoming a high number of Russian tourists, it stated.

It's a good start and will boost the tourism industry in the upcoming tourist season. Also, it will help streamline cargo movement, Naveen Rao, Director – Delmos Aviation said.

''(As) most of the airlines are still not flying to Russia due to various sanctions. It is affecting the cargo supply chain from the western region. Aeroflot flights from Goa will help bridge this gap. Weekly flights from Goa will further enhance and streamline the supply chain both for the pharmaceutical sector and other goods industries,'' he added.

India is the primary exporter of essential pharma supplies to Russia and CIS nations. Western India is a hub of many pharmaceutical companies and other perishable goods, according to Rao.

''Besides with the extensive coverage in Russia and the CIS region, these flights will further aid in the expansion of our network in the region. They will facilitate supply chain movement. We see a definite surge in demand for air cargo logistical services in Russia and CIS nations,'' Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)