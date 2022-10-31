Vessel inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal, U.N. says

Turkish and United Nations teams restarted vessel inspections under the Black Sea grain exports deal, a U.N. spokesperson for the initiative told Reuters on Monday, after Russia suspended its participation at the weekend.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, said it halted its role in the deal for an "indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee the safety of civilian ships" after an attack on its Black Sea fleet farther east.

The U.N. has said it agreed with Ukraine and Turkey on a movement plan for 16 vessels on Monday - 12 outbound from Ukrainian ports and 4 inbound - and it intends to inspect 40 outbound vessels anchored near Istanbul during the day.

