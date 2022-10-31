Left Menu

Bikaji Foods sets price band at Rs 285-300/share

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 13:53 IST
Bikaji Foods sets price band at Rs 285-300/share
  • Country:
  • India

Manufacturer of snacks and sweets Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 285-300 a share for its Rs 881-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on November 3 and conclude on November 7, the company announced.

The IPO will be a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of around 2.94 crore equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders.

Both the promoters -- Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal-- are looking to offload up to 25 lakh company shares each.

Other entities that will be selling their shares are -- India 2020 Maharaja Ltd; Intensive Softshare Pvt Ltd; IIFL Special Opportunities Funds and Avendus Future Leaders Fund I.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 881.22 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Bikaji is the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with an annual production of 29,380 tonnes and is a leading maker of packaged rasgulla, soan papdi and gulab jamun.

Going by the draft paper, Bikaneri bhujia was given the geographical identification (GI) tag in 2010, since it is a popular cottage industry of Bikaner, providing employment to a large group of people in the region. None other than the registered users are allowed to use the name of 'Bikaneri bhujia' as a generic product.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022