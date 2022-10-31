KOLKATA TEA AUCTION FEATURES

We are giving below the offerings,quantity sold and average price during Sale 43 which was held on 28 and 29 October 2022 according to Calcutta Tea Traders Association official data.

Category and Offerings Packages : CTC Leaf : 61,089 Packages 19,07,719 Kg.

Orthodox Leaf : 61,701 packages 14,45,043 Kg.

Darjeeling Leaf : 2,738 packages 57,472 Kg.

Dust : 20,860 packages 7,54,586 Kg.

---- Category and sold quantity(average price) : CTC Leaf : 15,09,983 Kg(Rs.221.43 per Kg.) Orthodox Leaf : 13,33,242 Kg(Rs.289.13 per Kg.) Darjeeling Leaf : 40,304 Kg(Rs.300.00 per Kg.) Dust : 6,31,626 Kg(Rs.236.83 per Kg.)

