Left Menu

KOLKATA TEA AUCTION FEATURES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 14:32 IST
KOLKATA TEA AUCTION FEATURES
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

We are giving below the offerings,quantity sold and average price during Sale 43 which was held on 28 and 29 October 2022 according to Calcutta Tea Traders Association official data.

Category and Offerings Packages : CTC Leaf : 61,089 Packages 19,07,719 Kg.

Orthodox Leaf : 61,701 packages 14,45,043 Kg.

Darjeeling Leaf : 2,738 packages 57,472 Kg.

Dust : 20,860 packages 7,54,586 Kg.

---- Category and sold quantity(average price) : CTC Leaf : 15,09,983 Kg(Rs.221.43 per Kg.) Orthodox Leaf : 13,33,242 Kg(Rs.289.13 per Kg.) Darjeeling Leaf : 40,304 Kg(Rs.300.00 per Kg.) Dust : 6,31,626 Kg(Rs.236.83 per Kg.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022