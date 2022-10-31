HK stocks post biggest monthly loss in 14 years; China falls too

China's stocks fell to a 3-1/2 year closing low on Monday while Hong Kong shares posted their biggest monthly loss in 14 years, as weak factory activity data and fresh COVID outbreaks compounded China growth fears. ** China's benchmark CSI300 Index fell 0.9% to 3508.7 points, the lowest closing level since February 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.2% to the lowest level since early 2009, the depth of the Global Financial Crisis. The benchmark lost 14.7% in October, the biggest monthly loss in 14 years. ** China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, weighed by softening global demand and strict domestic COVID-19 curbs, which hit production, travel and shipping in the world's second-largest economy, data showed on Monday.

** The soft data, and rising COVID infections deepened concerns over China growth. Last week, global investors dumped China assets after President Xi Jinping consolidated power at the 20th Communist Party Congress, triggering worries over China's policy directions. ** There have been more local COVID outbreaks in October, and after the Party Congress, "offshore investors expressed further pessimism around China's growth outlook", Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients on Monday.

** The gloomy economic outlook hit China's energy, financials and property stocks, despite a jump in tech and defence stocks. ** Shanghai's STAR Market gained 1.7% as market making was launched on the Nasdaq-style, tech-focused board on Monday, briefly aiding broader sentiment.

** China's defence stocks rose more than 2%, flirting with two-month highs as investors bet on a sector poised to benefit from Bejing's focus on national security amid rising geopolitical tensions. ** In Hong Kong, listed Chinese developers tumbled as much as 7% to a new closing low, as a slump in struggling developer Longfor Group further dented fragile confidence in the sector.

** But the Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 1.1%. ** Reflecting the diverging views among investors, China's A-shares witnessed roughly $1.7 billion in outflows last week under the cross-border Connect scheme, but Hong Kong saw strong inflows worth $3.6 billion from mainland investors.

** The biggest Hong Kong-focused ETF also witnessed massive inflows in recent weeks. ** "While the Hang Seng can see further downside, this is a time when excessive pessimism doesn't help anyone and starts to disagree with our contrarian-self," wrote Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group.

