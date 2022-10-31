EMERGING MARKETS-Weak China data stalls shares; Brazil shares seen sliding after Lula's victory

A slide in Chinese shares following weak factory and services data offset gains in most other emerging market bourses on Monday, while Brazilian shares were seen slipping after the leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva won the presidential election.

London-listed Brazilian Exchange Traded Funds fell between 3.5% and 4%, while Frankfurt-listed shares of oil major Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) slumped 5.9%. U.S.-listed shares of Petrobras slid 10.2% in premarket trading. The iShare MSCI Brazil ETF slipped 4.6% after President Jair Bolsonaro lost by a narrow margin. He has not conceded defeat, leaving uncertainty for markets.

"So far both candidates have only commented about possible fiscal plans in a very vague manner. For that reason, the real is likely to react very cautiously to Lula's victory," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX and commodity analyst at Commerzbank. While there is likely to be general relief that Bolsonaro's contentious policies are coming to an end, some fear may remain that important fiscal reforms will not be implemented under Lula, she said.

"Until details on that emerge, the real is likely to have only limited appreciation potential." In China, softening global demand and strict domestic COVID-19 curbs saw factory activity unexpectedly fall in October, data showed, leaving the yuan less than 0.5% away from its lowest since 2008, while stocks on the mainland and Hong Kong fell between 0.8% and 1.2%.

MSCI's broader index of emerging market shares was flat, and on track for a monthly decline of 3.4%. The index has marked gains only in May and August this year, meagre ones at that. Fears that China's economic slowdown and aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks will cause a global recession have sapped risk appetite this year.

Money managers are launching emerging market or Asia products with no exposure to China to meet increasing demand for such strategies from global investors wary of rising policy and geopolitical risks in the world's second biggest economy. The EM currencies index fell 0.3% as the dollar held its own, with all eyes on a U.S. monetary policy decision later in the week. A fourth 75 basis point hike is expected. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)