Sphiticap invests USD 11.5 mn in fintech player Payveda

Sphiticap, which is an early-stage sector agnostic fund, has announced its second investment with USD 11.5 million (about Rs 95.13 crore) into fintech player Payveda's series-A funding round.

The Gurugram-based startup Payveda serves a network of over 80,000 merchants and have gross transaction volume of Rs 7,000 crore from over five crore monthly transactions, Prateek Vohra, founder of Payveda, said in a statement.

Sphiticap recently announced leading the series-A funding round in eyewear focused startup Cleardekho, according to its managing partner Pallav Kumar Singh.

The company focuses on investments in enterprises that align with sustainability, growth, and impact. It funds companies from the seed stage to series-A funding rounds, leading to a funding size of USD 10 million. The fund has a corpus of USD 500 million.

Payveda, established in 2019, provides agent-based payment solutions to consumers and businesses via service offerings like payments and other financial management solutions, including cash deposits, cash withdrawals, money transfers, bill payments, Aadhaar-enabled services, air-time recharge, railway ticketing, MPOS, QR code payments and digital payments among others.

