UP’s Ranipur gets 53rd tiger reserve of India: Bhupender Yadav
The Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has become the 53rd tiger reserve of India, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday. Yadav in a tweet said, Congratulations all
- Country:
- India
The Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has become the 53rd tiger reserve of India, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday. The Ranipur Tiger Reserve in the Chitrakoot district of UP is the fourth in the state after Dudhwa, Pilibhit and Amangarh. Yadav in a tweet said, ''Congratulations all! Happy to inform that Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has become the 53rd tiger reserve of India." ''Spread over 529.36 sq km (core area 230.32 sq km & buffer area 299.05 sq km), the new tiger reserve will strengthen our tiger conservation efforts,'' he said.
The Ranipur Tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region of UP is just 150 kilometre from the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and is home to tigers, leopards, sloth bears, sambar, spotter deer, chinkara and a number of birds are reptiles.
According to the latest tiger census conducted in 2018, India has 2,967 tigers, including 173 in UP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lights, camera, action! Films, OTT projects, TV shows make beeline for Madhya Pradesh
"Medical education in Hindi, a major change..." Madhya Pradesh Minister
Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for MBBS students.
Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh; hails PM Modi for speaking in Hindi on international platforms
Madhya Pradesh police book husband-wife for abetting Vaishali Thakkar suicide