Left Menu

Impetus is the Employer of Choice for Women in India

Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a leading global software products and services company, has been recognized as 'One of the 2022 100 Best Companies for Women in India' by Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 15:51 IST
Impetus is the Employer of Choice for Women in India
Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a leading global software products and services company, has been recognized as 'One of the 2022 100 Best Companies for Women in India' by Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India. Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its best practices towards gender inclusion and impactful gender diversity initiatives. This award recognizes the organization's commitment to the cause of gender inclusion. It's people practices stand differentiated among the country's most prominent and best workplaces. As one of India's Best Companies for Women, Impetus remains committed to its diversity initiatives to drive inclusive growth.

On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP of Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "This is a great honor for all of us. Emerging as 100 Best amidst such fierce competition is a testimony to our people's commitment! We want to thank the collective power of our female employees who continue to take our organization from one success to another." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022