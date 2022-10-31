China bars GSK from national drug bulk-buy programme over drug irregularities
China has blocked British drugmaker GSK plc from participating in its national drug procurement programme from Oct. 31, 2022 to April 29, 2024, state television CCTV reported on Monday.
CCTV said authorities had decided to do so after a batch of dutasteride soft capsules supplied by GSK failed a recent quality check by the National Medical Products Administration. GSK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Beijing runs a national scheme where global pharmaceutical companies and Chinese generic drugmakers vie to sell their products in bulk at public hospitals.
