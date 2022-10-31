Left Menu

Delhi govt re-submits file on 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to LG

31-10-2022
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government has resubmitted the file on ''Red Light On Gaadi Off'' campaign to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking his approval.

He said the file contains evidence to highlight that such drives have reduced vehicular pollution in India, the US and the UK.

On Saturday, Saxena had returned the file to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to reconsider the campaign. He questioned the effectiveness of such an ''ad-hoc'' measure as the national capital reels under high air pollution.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said 40 cities across India have conducted such drives to reduce vehicular pollution levels.

''We also found that similar campaigns were conducted the UK, and the US,'' he said.

Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Citing a study by the Central Road Research Institute, a source in the Delhi government said only 20 per cent commuters turn off the ignition at the traffic signal but the number had surged to 80 per cent during the campaign.

Earlier, Rai had cited data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association to say that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 15-20 per cent.

On Saturday, he had said the Delhi government was ready to answer all questions raised by the LG on the campaign and also accused Saxena of doing politics over the issue.

According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi.

Vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air.

