3 injured in bus-car collision in Delhi’s Connaught Place

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:51 IST
3 injured in bus-car collision in Delhi’s Connaught Place
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a DTC bus in central Delhi's Connaught Place area early Monday morning, police said. The accident took place around 4.48 am at outer circle near Barakhamba Radial Road, they said. Swadesh (30) and Anjani Chaudhary (38), residents of Greater Noida, who were travelling in the car and a bus passenger, Virendra, a resident of Uttarakhand, got injured in the accident, a senior police officer said. The Connaught Place police station received information regarding an accident at 5.32 am, the police said. The police broke the windscreen of the car to rescue its occupants who were stuck inside the vehicle, the officer said.

The injured were admitted to RML hospital and undergoing treatment. Further necessary legal action will be taken, the police said.

