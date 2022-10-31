Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal 'hardly feasible', declines to comment on resumption

The Kremlin said on Monday that a 3-month-old deal on Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports was now "hardly feasible" because Russia was unable to guarantee the security of such shipments.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for undermining the Turkish-brokered deal, in which Russia suspended its participation on Saturday. He declined to comment when asked under what circumstances Russia might rejoin.

