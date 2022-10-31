Left Menu

Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal 'hardly feasible', declines to comment on resumption

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:01 IST
Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal 'hardly feasible', declines to comment on resumption
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that a 3-month-old deal on Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports was now "hardly feasible" because Russia was unable to guarantee the security of such shipments.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for undermining the Turkish-brokered deal, in which Russia suspended its participation on Saturday. He declined to comment when asked under what circumstances Russia might rejoin.

