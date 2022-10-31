Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal 'hardly feasible', declines to comment on resumption
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Monday that a 3-month-old deal on Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports was now "hardly feasible" because Russia was unable to guarantee the security of such shipments.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for undermining the Turkish-brokered deal, in which Russia suspended its participation on Saturday. He declined to comment when asked under what circumstances Russia might rejoin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 3-Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 4-Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now