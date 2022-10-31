Left Menu

Maha: Three injured in slab collapse in Thane city

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday, when a slab of a flat on the first floor of the building collapsed on a barber shop on the ground floor, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.A resident of the first-floor flat, an employee and a customer of the barber shop were injured in the incident, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were injured when a slab from a flat in a four-storey building collapsed in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday, when a slab of a flat on the first floor of the building collapsed on a barber shop on the ground floor, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A resident of the first-floor flat, an employee and a customer of the barber shop were injured in the incident, he said. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the official said.

Local firemen and a team from the RDMC rushed to the spot to provide assistance, he said.

The 38-year-old building has six shops and two rooms on the ground floor and six rooms each on the upper floors, he said.

Following the incident, the civic authorities have sealed all shops and the damaged flat, the official said, adding that a decision about the other flats in the building will be taken in due course.

