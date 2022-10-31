Germany: will push for export of grain from Ukraine via sea to continue
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:24 IST
Transportation by sea is the most efficient way of exporting grains out of Ukraine but land transport will be continued, a German transport ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
"The most important thing is that transport by sea continues, and we are doing all we can to ensure that this happens," a foreign ministry spokesperson added at a regular government news conference.
