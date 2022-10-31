RBI's central board discusses prevailing economic situation

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India on Monday reviewed the current economic situation and challenges being faced by the country due to global geopolitical crises.

The 598th meeting of the central board was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a statement.

''The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises,'' it said.

The board also discussed the functioning of various sub-committees of the central board, ombudsman scheme and activities of select central office departments Directors of the Central Board -- Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia -- attended the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar, and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting.

