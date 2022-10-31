Left Menu

Tata Steel Q2 net profit plunges 90 pc to Rs 1,297 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:50 IST
Tata Steel Q2 net profit plunges 90 pc to Rs 1,297 cr
Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Monday reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September quarter of 2023-23, dragged by higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2022 stood at Rs 60,206.78 crore as against Rs 60,657.98 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses rose to Rs 57,684.09 crore from Rs 47,239.63 crore earlier.

Homegrown Tata Steel is among the top steel producers in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

