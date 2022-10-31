Left Menu

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its e-commerce site

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:59 IST
Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its e-commerce site
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce company Amazon India and it's joint venture partner Patni Group-owned Zodiac Wealth have decided to de-list online seller Appario Retail from the company's online platform, a joint statement said on Monday.

An official source told PTI that the move is aimed to avoid any conflict of interest and is being taken voluntarily.

Appario is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo which is a joint venture between Amazon India and Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP.

''Amazon and India's Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP have agreed to renew their joint venture Frontizo Business Services Private Limited. Partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on amazon.in and amazon.in/business within the next 12 months,'' a joint statement said.

Appario became one of the largest sellers on Amazon after Cloudtail -- a joint venture firm between Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Amazon -- was shut down.

''The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022