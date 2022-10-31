German gas price cap for large firms to apply from Jan, 1 - econ ministry

The German government has agreed in principle to apply a cap on gas prices for some 25,000 large industrial companies from Jan. 1, 2023, the economy ministry said on Monday, after an expert commission presented its proposals in Berlin.

The ministry said the government will make some technical adjustments to the commission's original proposal, but a cap of 7 euros cents per kilowatt hours for 70% of companies consumption will apply as per the commission's suggestions.

