Fire in parked police bus in Mumbai, no casualties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:08 IST
Fire in parked police bus in Mumbai, no casualties
A blaze broke out in an empty police bus parked on the side of a road in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said.

The fire erupted in the cabin of a police bus parked on Sion-Bandra Link Road and the fire department received a call about it around 1.30 pm, he said.

A fire engine was immediately pressed into service and the flames were soon doused, he said.

''No one was injured in the incident, as the bus was empty. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained,'' the official said.

