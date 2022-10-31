Left Menu

Mumbai airport opens renovated terminal for business jets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:12 IST
Mumbai airport opens renovated terminal for business jets
  • Country:
  • India

Adani group-run Mumbai International Airport on Monday announced the opening of its renovated general aviation terminal exclusively for business jets from November 1.

Spread over 753.26 square feet, the refurbished terminal at the country's second busiest airport in the financial capital can handle over 50 passengers per hour.

The revamped terminal offers facilities such as advance booking of the meeting and conference room with audio and video aids, expansive lounges with butler service and round-the-clock staff-on-call, among others, the private airport operator said.

The terminal handles on average 2,400 fliers per month through 750 domestic and international flights on average per month, a Mumbai International Airport spokesperson said.

On a daily basis, it sees some 80 fliers arriving or departing with 25 flights on an average, he said.

In the first seven months of 2022, the airport handled 6,081 passengers at the general aviation terminal, according to Mumbai Airport.

The terminal has been built with an aim to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from the airport, it said, adding that it offers processing area with customs and immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022