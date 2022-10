Qatar's c.bank increases ceiling on QMR deposits - tweet

Qatar's central bank doubled the ceiling on QMR deposits on Monday, saying the decision was applicable immediately and would last until further notice, according to a tweet from the central bank.

The QMR is a monetary instrument through which local banks are allowed to deposit with, and borrow from the central bank overnight funds with pre-specified initial interest rates and a bank-by-bank ceiling, according to the central bank portal.

