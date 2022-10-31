China bars GSK's prostate drug from national drug bulk-buy programme

China has blocked GSK from participating in its national drug procurement programme from Oct. 31, 2022 until April 29, 2024, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

First reported by CCTV state television, Chinese authorities decided to impose the ban after a batch of GSK's prostate treatment - known chemically as dutasteride and sold under the brand name Avodart - made by a Polish contract manufacturer for GSK failed a recent quality check. No other GSK products are supplied to China through the volume-based procurement programme, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Avodart represented sales of 300,000 pounds ($345,900.00)per year in China – accounting for less than 1% of GSK's sales in China, according to company figures. Beijing runs a national scheme where global pharmaceutical companies and Chinese generic drugmakers vie to sell their products in bulk at public hospitals.

($1 = 0.8673 pounds)

