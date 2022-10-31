Left Menu

China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months

China has blocked GSK from participating in its national bulk-buy drug procurement programme from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024 over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:24 IST
China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months

China has blocked GSK from participating in its national bulk-buy drug procurement programme from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024 over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday. First reported by CCTV state television, the ban was imposed by authorities after a batch of GSK's prostate treatment - known chemically as dutasteride and sold under the brand name Avodart - made by a Polish contract manufacturer for GSK failed a recent quality check.

No other GSK products are supplied to China through the so-called volume-based procurement programme, a company spokesperson told Reuters. Avodart made around 300,000 pounds ($345,900) per year of sales in China, accounting for less than 1% of GSK's total sales in the country, according to company figures.

Beijing runs the national scheme aimed at encouraging the uptake of generic drugs and bringing down the cost of medicines. As part of the programme, drugmakers vie to sell their products in bulk at public hospitals. GSK reported double-digit sales growth in China - which it described as a priority market - in its 2021 annual report.

($1 = 0.8673 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022