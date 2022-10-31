Left Menu

Seven pilgrims killed in road accident in Solapur district

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:20 IST
Seven pilgrims were killed when a speeding car rammed into their procession on Monday evening in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said.

The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town, about 390km from Mumbai, when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris) was on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district, an official said.

The group had started walking from Kolhapur three days ago and as they reached Sangola, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them from the rear, apparently after the driver lost control, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

