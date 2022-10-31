Left Menu

Business brief

IndiGo launches flight services between Gwalior, Mumbai No-frills carrier IndiGo on Monday launched direct flight services to Gwalior from Mumbai. This new route is being introduced keeping in mind the high demand during the upcoming festive seasons, IndiGo said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:06 IST
Business brief
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo launches flight services between Gwalior, Mumbai * No-frills carrier IndiGo on Monday launched direct flight services to Gwalior from Mumbai. This new route is being introduced keeping in mind the high demand during the upcoming festive seasons, IndiGo said in a statement. ''We continue to witness strong demand from Gwalior and will connect the winter capital of Madhya Pradesh to domestic and international destinations via Mumbai and Delhi. New connections from Gwalior will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity,'' Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022