Business brief

IndiGo launches flight services between Gwalior, Mumbai No-frills carrier IndiGo on Monday launched direct flight services to Gwalior from Mumbai. This new route is being introduced keeping in mind the high demand during the upcoming festive seasons, IndiGo said in a statement.
IndiGo launches flight services between Gwalior, Mumbai * No-frills carrier IndiGo on Monday launched direct flight services to Gwalior from Mumbai. This new route is being introduced keeping in mind the high demand during the upcoming festive seasons, IndiGo said in a statement. ''We continue to witness strong demand from Gwalior and will connect the winter capital of Madhya Pradesh to domestic and international destinations via Mumbai and Delhi. New connections from Gwalior will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity,'' Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo, said.
