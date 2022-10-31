Maha: Car hits devotees on way to Pandharpur; seven killed
Seven pilgrims were killed and as many injured when a speeding car hit them on Monday evening in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said.
The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola Mirah Road, about 390km from Mumbai, when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal) was on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to the temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district, an official said.
The group had started walking from Kolhapur three days ago and as they reached Sangola Mirah Road, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them, apparently after the driver lost control, he said.
