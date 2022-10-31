Left Menu

4 sickened by apparent gas leak at Los Angeles airport

Four people were sickened by a release of carbon dioxide at a Los Angeles International Airport baggage area early Monday, authorities said.One person was in grave condition and three were in mild distress, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement that noted the information was preliminary. There was no information on their identities. The source of the gas in the Terminal 8 baggage area was unspecified, the statement said.

  • Country:
  • United States

One person was in grave condition and three were in mild distress, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement that noted the information was preliminary. There was no information on their identities. The source of the gas in the Terminal 8 baggage area was “unspecified,” the statement said. “Though no escalating or off-site hazard has been identified, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team has been assigned pursuant to protocol,” it said.

The airport tweeted that Terminal 8 was being cleared of passengers due to an apparent gas leak, and passengers were being sent to Terminal 7 for screening.

The terminal serves United Airlines and United Express, according to the airport website.

