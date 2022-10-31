Left Menu

Customs dept seizes heroin worth Rs 70 cr from Belize national at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:09 IST
Heroin worth nearly Rs 70 crore was seized from the possession of a Belize national at the international airport here, the Customs department said on Monday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Doha on Sunday, it said.

Subsequently, on thorough checking of the baggage of the accused, certain material was found in the false bottom and top of his trolley bag, the department said in a statement.

This led to the recovery of 9.95 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 69.95 crore in the international market, it said.

The Customs department said the passenger has been arrested and the narcotic seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

