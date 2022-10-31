Business brief
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
About 1,64,000 physical files have been weeded out after reviewing more than 5.42 lakh physical files of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as part of a Swachhata campaign, an official statement said on Monday. Similarly, 3,559 e-files have been closed after reviewing 46,616 e-files.
The DPIIT and its 18 organisations have successfully engaged in implementation of the campaign at the 95 identified campaign-sites from October 2 - 31, 2022, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swachhata
- DPIIT
- Department for Promotion of Industry
- Internal Trade
Advertisement