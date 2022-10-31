Business brief

About 1,64,000 physical files have been weeded out after reviewing more than 5.42 lakh physical files of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as part of a Swachhata campaign, an official statement said on Monday. Similarly, 3,559 e-files have been closed after reviewing 46,616 e-files.

The DPIIT and its 18 organisations have successfully engaged in implementation of the campaign at the 95 identified campaign-sites from October 2 - 31, 2022, it added.

