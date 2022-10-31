Left Menu

Mumbai cops to try combination of punishment and counselling as mandatory seat-belt rule comes into force from Nov 1

Sensitising errant four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers will be the focus of the police as the rule to strap on seat belts in cars in Mumbai comes into force from November 1, a Traffic police official said on Monday. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had issued a notification saying that it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seat belts from November 1.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:37 IST
Mumbai cops to try combination of punishment and counselling as mandatory seat-belt rule comes into force from Nov 1
  • Country:
  • India

Sensitising errant four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers will be the focus of the police as the rule to strap on seat belts in cars in Mumbai comes into force from November 1, a Traffic police official said on Monday. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had issued a notification saying that it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seat belts from November 1. He said action will be taken against violators.

''While taking action against motorists and co-passengers, our focus will be to sensitise the drivers and co-passengers found not wearing seat belts,'' he said.

Traffic Police have been directed to take action against the drivers not wearing seat belts, but we will issue warnings to four-wheelers which do not have rear seat belts.

Police will ask owners of such cars to install rear seat belts, he said. As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, whosoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022