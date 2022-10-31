Russia should re-evaluate suspension of grain deal, Turkey tells Moscow

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Monday that Moscow should re-evaluate the suspension of its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that restored grain exports from Ukraine.

The grain export deal was brokered between Moscow and Kyiv by the U.N. and Turkey in July. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, said on Saturday it suspended its role in the deal for an "indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee the safety of civilian ships" after an attack on its Black Sea fleet. Turkey's Defence Ministry said that Akar discussed recent developments with Shoigu in a telephone call on Monday.

Akar expressed that "the continuation of the grain initiative, which has greatly contributed to the solution of the global food crisis ... carries great importance." "It is expected that the decision to suspend the grain export initiative, which needs to be held separately from the conditions of the conflict and is completely a humanitarian activity, is re-evaluated," Akar also said, according to the defence ministry.

Earlier, Akar had warned that the suspension of the Black Sea grain export deal would not benefit any parties involved and would lead to a further build-up at ports. "In such a situation the passage of ships will be delayed and the build-up at ports will intensify," a statement by Akar's ministry quoted him as saying in a video conference with Turkish military chiefs.

"Those in need are already urgently waiting for the grains. In this situation the distress will increase further," Akar said. He added that he is continuing talks with Ukraine's defence minister. Russia and Ukraine are among the world's biggest food exporters, and a Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain shipments caused a global food crisis earlier this year.

Turkey, which has Black Sea borders with both Russia and Ukraine, has said joining sanctions against Russia would have hurt its already strained economy and argued that it is focused on mediation efforts.

