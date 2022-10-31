Left Menu

FTSE 100 hits fresh five-week high, EasyJet rises on takeover talk

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * FTSE marks first monthly rise in three * Centrica tops FTSE 100 after brokerage upgrade * FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.2% (Updates with market close) By Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 closed at a fresh five-week high on Monday as a fall in sterling lifted dollar-earners such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, while shares in EasyJet rallied on speculation of a takeover by British Airways owner IAG.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:27 IST
FTSE 100 hits fresh five-week high, EasyJet rises on takeover talk
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) *

FTSE marks first monthly rise in three *

Centrica tops FTSE 100 after brokerage upgrade *

FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.2% (Updates with market close)

By Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar Oct 31 (Reuters) -

Britain's FTSE 100 closed at a fresh five-week high on Monday as a fall in sterling lifted dollar-earners such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, while shares in EasyJet rallied on speculation of a takeover by British Airways owner IAG. The blue-chip index rose 0.7% to close at its strongest level since Sept. 23 and marked its first monthly rise in three.

Global companies such as AstraZeneca, Unilever and BP, which draw large parts of their revenue overseas, rose nearly 2% as sterling slid. Investors will look to the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve for any signs of easing in their aggressive monetary policy tightening cycles, with each expected to hike rates by 75 basis points this week.

"It all adds up to an increasingly difficult tightrope for monetary policy makers on both sides of the Atlantic to walk, as they look to bring inflation under control without doing too much economic damage in the process," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said. UK markets have recouped some of the sharp losses made earlier in October when former Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan sent borrowing costs sharply higher and triggered political turmoil.

Truss was replaced by former finance minister Rishi Sunak who reversed almost all of her plans and brought a measure of relief to the UK's financial markets. The FTSE 250 index, most exposed to the domestic economy, edged down 0.2% on Monday but marked monthly gains of 4.2%.

The banking sector gained 1.3% after a Sunday Times report said more windfall taxes in the UK were unlikely. Easyjet jumped 6.1% after a Times report said that International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) is to renew its EU consolidation plans, fuelling speculation that Easyjet could be a takeover target. IAG rose 5.4%.

Centrica Plc rose 4.7% after brokerage Jefferies upgraded the stock to "buy" and raised its price target, citing strong fundamentals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe

INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022