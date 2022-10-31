Left Menu

Pakistan government approves plan to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:41 IST
Pakistan government approves plan to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The country's Economic Coordination Committee, which includes finance minister Ishaq Dar, approved the plan proposed by the country's ministry of commerce to procure wheat from the Russian government.

The wheat was priced at $372 per tonne and would be shipped between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe

INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022