Pakistan government approves plan to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:41 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The country's Economic Coordination Committee, which includes finance minister Ishaq Dar, approved the plan proposed by the country's ministry of commerce to procure wheat from the Russian government.
The wheat was priced at $372 per tonne and would be shipped between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Defence Ministry: Russian logistical issues intensify after Crimea bridge blast
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
WRAPUP 5-Russian drones attack central Kyiv, heavy fighting in east Ukraine
Ukraine shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks - air force