Pakistan government approves plan to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

Pakistan's government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The country's Economic Coordination Committee, which includes finance minister Ishaq Dar, approved the plan proposed by the country's ministry of commerce to procure wheat from the Russian government.

The wheat was priced at $372 per tonne and would be shipped between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)