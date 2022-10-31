Left Menu

UGTT union says Tunisia has pledged to sell state-owned BH bank, tobacco plant

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:42 IST
The leader of Tunisia's powerful UGTT union said on Monday that the government had made a pledge to the International Monetary Fund to sell state-owned BH bank and the state tobacco factory, adding that it would strongly oppose the move.

The government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the UGTT's report.

Tunisia this month reached a preliminary deal with the IMF for a $1.9 billion rescue package in exchange for unpopular reforms, including reducing food and energy subsidies, and reforming public firms.

